Boston College Field Hockey Announces Spring Schedule, The Rundown: March 25, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College field hockey team has released its spring schedule for this year.
The Eagles kick off the three-game slate taking on the Holy Cross Crusaders on March 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The second game will be on April 5 at noon against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
Boston College ends the schedule on April 12 against the Northeastern Huskies.
All games are set to be played at the Newton Field Hockey Complex.
In 2024, Boston College went 14-7 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. The Eagles made it to the ACC Championship game where they lost to UNC 4-1 and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Princeton 1-0 in the first round.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Southern New Hampshire | 12:15 p.m.
- Baseball: Boston College at UConn | 3 p.m. | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Stonehill | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, March 24.
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener:
158 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s basketball signee Jack Bailey has earned National Prep All-American Honorable Mention honors. Bailey is a three-star prospect.
- Harvard baseball will be playing its game against Holy Cross on Tuesday at Harrington Athletics Village. Boston College baseball is playing on the road.
- Hockey East tied its record of six conference teams in the Men’s Hockey Tournament this year. Boston College is one of the teams alongside Maine, Boston University, Providence, UConn, and UMass.
