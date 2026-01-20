Boston College Women's Hockey Forward Earns Conference Honor: The Rundown

Boston College women’s hockey forward Ava Thomas has been named Hockey East Player of the Week.

The freshman earned the honor for her performances in BC’s two games last week.

In Boston College’s 2-1 loss to Harvard on Tuesday in the first round of the Beanpot, Thomas scored one goal for one point.

The following game, an 8-2 win over Providence on Friday night, the Downingtown, Pa., native scored a pair of goals and tallied four assists for six points, totaling seven on the week.

Thomas has been a massive part in Boston College’s offense this season. In 23 games, she has scored 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points, all team highs.

Boston College returns to the ice on Tuesday afternoon as it takes on No. 8 Northeastern in the Beanpot consolation game at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Big week for the freshman!!



Ava Thomas recorded seven points to earn Hockey East Player of the Week ⭐ pic.twitter.com/GeWsVNCOFY — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) January 19, 2026

The Rundown: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026:

Boston College men's basketball alumni were honored at Conte Forum on Saturday afternoon during Boston College's game against Syracuse. The Eagles picked up the victory over the Orange 81-73 in overtime which marked BC's first ACC win of the season.

Once an Eagle, always an Eagle 🦅



Shoutout to our BC Men's Basketball Alumni spanning over six decades who were able to return to Conte Forum for Alumni Day! pic.twitter.com/ZdoWXws4I1 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) January 19, 2026

Conte Forum had an attendance of 8,606 on Saturday afternoon for BC's win over Syracuse. Eagles guard Fred Payne talked about the crowd after the game. "Amazing crowd today," said Payne. "Obviously half of it, we know, was 'Cuse, but some of our fans came out. We love that when the fans come out."

Crowd was our 6th man 🔋 pic.twitter.com/iPCLlmAwtB — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) January 18, 2026

Boston College football has sent an offer to class of 2027 interior offensive lineman Noah Nixon. Nixon is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect from Buford High School in Buford, Ga.

AGTG Blessed to recieve an offer from Boston college #18 @Coach_Davis22 @bigka54 pic.twitter.com/ZnbHIhxzuP — Noah C Nixon (2027) (@noahclarknixon) January 16, 2026

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

There were no games scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19.

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. No. 8 Northeastern (Beanpot) | Boston, Mass. | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

24 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"That man ain't human. He's too strong to be human. He's the toughest guy in the league to play against because he keeps coming headfirst. Swinging those forearms wears you down.” Jim Parker on Ernie Stautner

We'll Leave You With This:

Today and every day, we honor the values Dr. King stood for. pic.twitter.com/Px8aEbDDhZ — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 19, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....

Read More: