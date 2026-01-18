Where Boston College Sits in Hockey East Standings After Being Swept by Providence

Boston College men’s hockey suffered a sweep at the hands of the Providence Friars this weekend.

In the series opener on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Providence defeated Boston College 4-3 in overtime after a goal by Logan Sawyer at the 1:22 mark of the extra frame.

The Friars held a 3-1 lead in the second period, but two unanswered goals by Boston College, one by Teddy Stiga in the second and the other by Will Moore in the third, evened up the contest and sent it into overtime.

In the series finale on Saturday night at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I., the Friars beat the Eagles 4-3 as well.

Providence jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the second period with goals from John Mustard, Tanner Adams, Jonathan Fauchon, and Sawyer. Boston College got within one goal after scores from Ryan Conmy late in the second and Luka Radivojevic late in the third, but the Eagles could not get the equalizer to send things into overtime.

With the pair of losses, Boston College dropped to fourth place in the Hockey East standings with 22 points while Providence moved up to second place with 25 points.

UConn is sitting atop the conference with 28 points, followed by Providence in second with 25 points, Boston University in third with 24 points, Boston College in fourth with 22 points, Northeastern in fifth with 19 points, and Vermont in sixth with 18 points.

In the bottom half of the standings, Maine is in seventh with 16 points while UMass, UMass Lowell, and New Hampshire are tied for eighth with 15 points each, and Merrimack is sitting in last place (11th) with 13 points.

As for the national polls, five teams are currently ranked in the USCHO rankings. UConn is the highest at No. 11, Boston College is No. 12, Providence is No. 14, Maine is No. 16, and Boston University is No. 20.

The next USCHO rankings will be released on Monday afternoon.

Boston College will look to increase its position in the rankings next weekend as it takes on the New Hampshire Wildcats for a home-and-home series.

The first game will be on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The finale will be on Saturday night at Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H. Puck drop will also be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

2025-26 Hockey East Standings as of Jan. 18:

(rank, team, points, conference record)

UConn- 28, 9-5-1 Providence- 25, 8-3-1 Boston University- 24, 8-7-0 Boston College- 22, 7-5-0 Northeastern- 19, 6-6-0 Vermont- 18, 6-7-0 Maine- 16, 6-7-0 UMass- 15, 5-7-0 (T8) New Hampshire- 15, 5-5-0 (T8) UMass Lowell- 15, 5-8-0 Merrimack- 13, 4-9-0

USCHO Rankings as of Jan. 12:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

Michigan (46)- 996, 18-4-0 Wisconsin (3)- 904, 15-3-2 Western Michigan (1)- 861, 16-6-0 Michigan State- 847, 15-5-0 North Dakota- 802, 17-5-0 Minnesota Duluth- 800, 16-6-0 Quinnipiac- 676, 16-4-2 Penn State- 642, 14-6-0 Denver- 546, 12-9-2 Dartmouth- 510, 13-4-0 UConn- 455, 12-6-3 Boston College- 452, 11-6-1 Cornell- 421, 11-4-0 Providence- 349, 11-7-2 Augustana- 296, 14-6-3 Maine- 249, 12-9-2 Minnesota State- 186, 12-6-5 Princeton- 86, 11-5-0 St. Thomas- 85, 12-7-3 Boston University- 72, 10-9-1

Others receiving votes: Union 70, Northeastern 50, Michigan Tech 23, New Hampshire 21, Arizona State 17, Bentley 17, St. Cloud State 17, Massachusetts 13, Bowling Green 11, Harvard 9, Bemidji State 7, Miami 5, Colorado College 2, Merrimack 2, RIT 1

