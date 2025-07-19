Boston College Field Hockey Reveals 2025 Schedule: The Rundown
Boston College field hockey has released its schedule for the 2025 season.
In total, the Eagles will play 16 games in the regular season and two exhibitions.
After exhibitions against UMass Lowell on Aug. 15 and Boston University on Aug. 21, Boston College kicks off the year on Aug. 29 on the road at Maine.
The conference slate starts on Sept. 19 at Virginia and features Wake Forest, UNC, Cal, Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, and Louisville.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's soccer announced its 2025 slate earlier in the week. The Eagles start their campaign against Stonehill on Aug. 14.
- Class of 2027 basketball prospect Antonio Pemberton has received an offer from Boston College.
- Boston College men's soccer released its schedule for the 2025 season. The Eagles kick off the season on Aug. 21 against Binghamton after having two exhibitions.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
July 19, 1989: Former women’s basketball standout Carolyn Swords was born in Sudbury, Mass.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Welles picked up the red bandana, turned around and held it up and said, ‘With this red bandana, I'm going to change the world.'"- Alison Crowther (mother of Welles)
