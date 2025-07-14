Boston College First Baseman and Pitcher Selected for Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game
During the dog days of summer, college baseball takes a backseat to Major League Baseball (MLB). But that doesn’t mean college baseball players are spending the offseason relaxing by a pool and doing typical summer activities.
At this time of the year, the cream of the college baseball crop travel to Cape Cod to compete in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Loaded with NCAA Division I baseball superstars, the CCBL is one of the nation’s premier collegiate summer leagues which boasts over 1,000 former players who have gone on to play in the major leagues. The Cape League is a wooden-bat league, so MLB teams are rewarded in that respect since it shares a glimpse into how some of the best college players adjust from metal bats to the timber—which MLB players use.
On Saturday, the CCBL announced its All-Star selections and two of those selections are from Boston College—infielder Kyle Wolff and pitcher Kyle Kipp.
Wolff, a left-handed first baseman, finished up his sophomore season on the Heights with a team-leading .315 batting average with 14 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, and 44 RBIs. Wolff led the Eagles in hits (62) and played in 53 games at either first or as the designated hitter.
The Andover, Mass., native was poised to only continue his progression as a junior in 2025. He continued to show promise, batting .250 with 51 hits, including five doubles and a team-leading eight homers.
Wolff started in all 56 games and registered a .402 slugging percentage while striking out just 34 times.
Because of a torn ligament in his pinky, Wolff had to sit out for the 2024 summer instead of playing summer ball on the Cape or elsewhere. But he is back on track this summer as the Harwich Mariners’ starting first baseman.
With an on-base percentage of .353, Wolff is tied for third on the team with eight RBIs and has helped the Mariners to a 10-9-3 overall record through mid-July.
Kipp, meanwhile, entered the summer as one of three BC players on the Brewster Whitecaps, which leads the Cape Cod East Division with a 14-8-1 record. A sophomore from Stamford, Conn., the 6-foot-2 righthander has thrown 8 ⅔ innings this summer with nine strikeouts while walking just two in the CCBL.
Kipp produced a standout, three-out save against Orleans in which he surrendered just one hit and struck out five without surrendering a run, earning him an All-Star nod along with just one additional pitcher from Brewster.
“It was kind of a surprise,” Kipp told George Lund of the CCBL. “I heard that from [head coach Jamie Shevchik] today, so I was obviously excited and I’m ready to go through that game, hopefully, and show them I’m an All-Star.”
Since Kipp is an All-Star reserve, there is a chance he could not play in the game itself but will be in attendance nonetheless.
At BC in 2025, Kipp manufactured an 8.48 earned runs average but made an impressive performance with the season on the line against Virginia in the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament—his last outing of the season.
Kipp earned a three-inning win by limiting the Cavaliers to zero earned runs on two hits with a strikeout. Kipp tossed a gem against Pittsburgh on March 30, fanning a career-high six batters in five innings of work to capture a 3-2 win for the Eagles.