Boston College Football Completes Day Three of Fall Camp, The Rundown: August 6, 2024
The Boston College football team completed its third day of fall camp on Monday.
“It was good,” said head coach Bill O’Brien. “First day in shoulder pads. These guys definitely came to practice. What you’re trying to do in training camp is lay the foundation for the season so you’re trying to get them calloused to what the season might be like. I thought these guys responded pretty well. It was very intense and I really like the way they practice.”
The offense’s outing was highlighted by the quarterbacks with Thomas Castellanos still impressing with his dual-threat ability and connected with wide receiver Lewis Bond for multiple first downs, while tight end Jeremiah Franklin also tallied a pair of first downs.
On the other side of the ball, the defense’s day was highlighted by defensive back Sione Hala’s pick-six.
Fall camp continues on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
27 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s soccer exhibition against UMass Lowell on Thursday which was originally slated to be a home contest has been moved to Cushing Field in Lowell.
- Penn State baseball has officially announced the addition of former Boston College outfielder Cohl Mercado to its roster. Mercado spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill where he appeared in 52 games and tallied a .258 batting average, 40 hits, 27 runs batted in, 23 runs, 21 drawn walks, and stole ten bases. The redshirt sophomore entered the portal after this past season and announced his transfer to the Nittany Lions on June 18 via social media.
- Boston College alumnus Erika Reineke (’17) is currently competing as a part of Team USA in the women’s dinghy event (sailing) in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. After nine completed races, Reineke is currently sitting in ninth place.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI