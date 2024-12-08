Boston College Football Finds Out Bowl Fate on Selection Day, The Rundown: December 8, 2024
The Boston College football program will find out what bowl game it’s going to on Sunday afternoon during the Selection Show.
After starting the season 4-1, the Eagles went on a three-game skid in the month of October, however bounced back in November to finish the season 7-5.
Boston College will play in either the Gasparilla Bowl, Birmingham Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Military Bowl, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Gator Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, or the Holiday Bowl.
The Selection Show will air on ESPN starting at noon ET.
Today’s Schedule:
- Fencing: Boston College at Brandeis Invitational | 9 a.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Virginia | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Basketball: Wake Forest 72, Boston College 66.
- Track & Field: Boston College in Sharon Colyear-Danvile Season Opener
Women’s 600 Run:
Kayla Palmer | 3rd Place | 1:33.53
Men’s 600 Run:
Max McQuide | 2nd Place | 1:18.70
Women’s 300 Run:
Kylee Benard | 4th Place | 39.27
Ava Carter | 7th Place | 39.85
Aliyah Canty | 12th Place | 40.52
Anna Sonsini | 15th Place | 40.68
Robniah Wright | 16th Place | 41.11
Avana Zenner | 24th Place | 43.70
Men’s 300 Run:
Colin Kravitz | 3rd Place | 33.95
Max Crawford | 28th Place | 39.08
Women’s 3000 Run:
Molly Hudson | 37th Place | 9:17.55
Roshni Singh | 50th Place | 9:23.43
Lily Flynn | 57th Place | 9:28.06
Kelsie Vicknair | 119th Place | 10:18.14
Men’s 3000 Run:
Patrick Mulryan | 72nd Place | 8:14.39
Larry Mathis | DNF
Women’s 5000 Run:
Ella Fadil | 78th Place | 16:24.00
Abby Loveys | 80th Place | 16:24.28
Molly Fitzpatrick | 127th Place | 17:03.51
Men’s 5000 Run:
Theodor Schucht | 125th Place | 14:07.40
Will Purnell | 131st Place | 14:11.49
Edward Sullivan | 137th Place | 14:13.75
- Track & Field: Boston College at New Balance Early Bird Invite
Men’s 1 Mile Run:
Eddie Kelly | 6th Place | 4:22.17
Larry Mathis | 7th Place | 4:22.59
Lucas Chrostowski | 9th Place | 4:24.05
Ryan Murray | 21st Place | 4:29.34
Women’s 1 Mile Run:
Kayla Schramm | 2nd Place | 5:02.06
Gabriella Bachiochi | 3rd Place | 5:05.22
Lindsay Whitton | 9th Place | 5:16.93
Men’s 3000 Run:
Colin Shaver | 1st Place | 8:25.77
Tommy Flynn | 3rd Place | 8:35.65
Nick Loffredo | 7th Place | 8:40.14
Luke McGillivray | 40th Place | 9:21.74
Sean Fleming | DNS
Men’s 5000 Run:
John Fitzpatrick | 7th Place | 14:52.73
Jack Nauman | 15th Place | 15:04.36
Eero Helenius | 17th Place | 15:07.41
Mac Kittrell | 21st Place | 15:11.41
Women’s Weight Throw:
Morgan Champi | 3rd Place | 15.94m
Women’s High Jump:
Abigael Peterson | 2nd Place | 1.65m | 5’5”
Sophie Albright | 4th Place | 1.65m | 5’5”
Jada Shanklin | 5th Place | 1.60m | 5’3”
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
68 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s basketball team shared photos of its road trip to Charlottesville, Va., ahead of its ACC opener against Virginia on Sunday.
- Former Boston College and current Utah Hockey Club forward Jack McBain scored a goal in the Hockey Club’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Special Media:
