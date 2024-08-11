Boston College Football Holds Night Practice, The Rundown: August 11, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football team continued fall camp on Saturday, however it was a little different than previous practices.
The team held its first and only night practice during fall camp at Chamberlin Field. It was also the first practice that the team wore full pads in since the start of camp.
Some highlights from the night include quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos and Grayson James throwing a combined three touchdowns, tight end Danny Edgehille catching a touchdown pass one-handed, an interception by defensive back Victor Nelson, sacks by defensive ends Donovan Ezeiruaku and Neto Okpala, and a 21-yard field goal by Luca Lombardo.
Fall camp continues on Sunday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
22 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College alumnus Laura Hottenrott (‘16) will be competing for Team Germany in the women’s 100m hurdles on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The event can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
- The Boston College cross country team is showcasing the new additions to the team on social media. On Saturday, the group highlighted Brown University transfer Lily Dumas, Bridgewater State transfer Abbi Peterson, and University of Memphis transfer Jada Shanklin.
- Boston College baseball right-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso shared a video of himself participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for its ten year anniversary.
