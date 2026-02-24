Pair of Boston College Players Pick Up Hockey East Weekly Awards: The Rundown
Two Boston College women’s hockey players have won Hockey East weekly awards.
Forward Emma Conner has been named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week and goalie Grace Campbell was named Goaltender of the Week.
The pair earned the honors for their performances in the Eagles’ games against New Hampshire and Boston University last week.
In BC’s 5-2 win against New Hampshire on Friday, Conner scored two goals and tallied one assist for three points. In the Eagles’ 4-0 win over Boston University on Saturday, she scored one goal for one point.
As for Campbell, the senior recorded a combined 49 saves and allowed just two goals in Boston College’s slate of games last week.
Conner and Campbell join UConn’s Claire Murdoch (Co-Player of the Week), Northeastern’s Stryker Zablocki (Rookie of the Week), and Boston University’s Maeve Kelly (Defender of the Week) in receiving weekly awards from the conference this week.
The Rundown: Tuesday Feb. 24, 2026:
- Boston College baseball pitcher Luke D’Ancona was named Combat Futures Alum of the Week after his performance against Cornell over the weekend. On Friday, the freshman pitched two innings, did not allow a hit, and struck out three batters. Boston College defeated Cornell 9-1.
- Class of 2027 tight end Cohen Jones has received a camp invite from Boston College. Jones is a product of Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Ala.
- Class of 2027 tight end/EDGE Aldrico Bell lI was also invited to Boston College's camps this summer. Bell lI is a product of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Mo.
Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:
No games were scheduled.
Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 12 Boston College at FSU | noon ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Wake Forest | Postponed til Wednesday
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Merrimack | Postponed- Make Up Date TBD
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
193 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“When it comes to social media, you're looking at the wrong guy. I look at the Boston Globe, the Boston Herald, the Houston Chronicle sometimes, ESPN Houston, ESPN Boston on my phone. Is that social media? I'm not sure if that is. I don't know Twitter and Facebook and all that.”Bill O’Brien
