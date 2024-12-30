Boston College Football RB Declares For NFL Draft, The Rundown: December 30, 2024
Boston College football running back Kye Robichaux has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Columbus, Ga., native spent two seasons with the Eagles after transferring from Western Kentucky. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 15 games and tallied 192 rush attempts for 841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Robichaux is the first Boston College player to officially declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30.
Eagles Results:
Women’s Basketball: Louisville 86, Boston College 73.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
46 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forward Teddy Stiga tallied an assist in Team USA’s 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship preliminary round. A total of six Eagles are competing in the event, Stiga, Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, Drew Fortescue, and Aram Minnetian.
- Boston College class of 2026 quarterback commit Corin Berry shared his stats from his junior campaign. Berry is one of six commits for the Eagles class and currently ranks No. 558 nationally, No. 43 in quarterbacks, and No. 65 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Dontavia Waggoner was honored prior to the Eagles game on Sunday for hitting a career milestone earlier in the month.
On This Day In Boston College Eagles History:
December 30, 1950: Former Boston College All-American fullback Mike Holovak, who had been undefeated as the freshman football coach for two seasons, was named head coach of the Eagles.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On the WNBA bubble during the Covid shutdown:] “You can’t really compare it to anything, because even when we were quarantining at home you could still make your trip to the grocery store, do what you needed to do. … “I think to even get on a plane and come down here, there were elements of that that were pretty nerve-wracking.”- Carolyn Swords
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social