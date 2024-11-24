Boston College Football’s Win Over UNC Marks Program Milestone, The Rundown: November 24, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
The Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC) football team became bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 41-21 win over the UNC Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC) at Alumni Stadium.
Not only did it make the Eagles bowl eligible for the eighth time in nine years, but the victory also marked a program milestone.
According to Boston College Athletics, the win was the 700th in program history which places them with the 35th most in FBS.
Today’s Schedule:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in Terrier Invite | Boston, Mass. | 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET | Live Video
- Fencing: Boston College in Northeast Fencing Conference Championships | Providence, R.I. | 10 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Old Dominion in Cayman Islands Classic | George Town, Grand Cayman Island | 7:30 p.m. ET | FloCollege | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Football: Boston College 41, UNC 21.
- Men’s Hockey: Northeastern 4, No. 3 Boston College 2.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 14 UConn 2, No. 11 Boston College 1.
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College 81, Holy Cross 55.
- Women’s Cross Country: Boston College in NCAA Championships- 29th Place, 717 Points.
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in Terrier Invite- (Men’s) 1st Place, 1,219.5 Points; (Women’s) 4th Place, 725 Points.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
82 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football team earned bowl eligibility on Saturday in its dominant win over UNC. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl got in on the celebration and congratulated the Eagles. The bowl takes place on Jan. 3, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- The Boston College men’s basketball team helped out at a food bank in the Cayman Islands on Saturday. The team is there to participate in the Cayman Islands Classic which starts on Sunday.
- Boston College women’s swimming and diving member Samantha Smith broke a school record during the Terrier Invite.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 24, 1956: Don Allard set a record that will never be broken returning an interception 100-plus yards against Brainders. Boston College won 52-0.
Special Media:
