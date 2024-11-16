Boston College Football Set to Face No. 14 SMU, The Rundown: November 16, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) football team is set to face off against the No. 14 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles will look to become bowl eligible for the second straight season with a new face under center in quarterback Grayson James.
The senior was named the starter for the game on Tuesday over former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
The Eagles have to win at least one of their final three games, SMU, UNC, or Pitt, to become eligible.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Today's Schedule:
- Football: Boston College at No. 14 SMU | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women's Hockey: No. 11 Boston College at No. 14 Boston University | 4:30 p.m. ET | NESN | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women's Cross Country: Boston College in NCAA Northeast Regional Championship- 3rd Place, 131 Points.
Abby Lewis | 20th Place | 20:24.43
Aoife Dunne | 21st Place | 20:26.55
Abby Loveys | 26th Place | 20:32.29
Molly Hudson | 27th Place | 20:34.53
Roshni Singh | 37th Place | 20:52.38
Lily Flynn | 49th Place | 21:01.51
Yasmine Abbes | 51st Place | 21:03.74
- Men's Cross Country: Boston College in NCAA Northeast Regional Championship- 10th Place, 296 Points.
Theodor Schucht | 26th Place | 30:38.36
Edward Sullivan | 46th Place | 31:04.79
Steven Jackson | 54th Place | 31:12.22
Will Purnell | 58th Place | 31:16.07
Jack Nauman | 113th Place | 32:08.48
Peter Fox | 135th Place | 32:27.90
Aidan Brancaccio | 161st Place | 32:52.52
- Field Hockey: Princeton 1, Boston College 0.
- Women's Hockey: Boston College 3, Boston University 2.
- Men's Basketball: Boston College 72, Temple 69.
- Men's Hockey: UConn 5, No. 2 Boston College 4.
- Volleyball: Clemson 3, Boston College 2.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
90 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball and current San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King was named to the 2024 All-MLB Second Team.
- Three Boston College women's cross country & track and field members were named to the All-Region Team.
- The Boston College women's basketball program ranked No. 23 in the nation in the 2025 recrutiing class.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 16, 2013: Andre Williams set the program record for rushing yards in a game with 339 against North Carolina State.
Special Media:
