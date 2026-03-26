Former Boston College Men's Basketball Player Charged With Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Former Boston College men’s basketball player Joshua Beadle has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a report from WMBF.

CCU Men’s basketball players Josh Beadle and Nadjrick Peat were charged by the Conway police with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.



Both were starters this season and Beadle was the team’s leading scorer.



Story from @wmbfnews is linked below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vIpZdHr9uU — Teagan Brown (@Teagannbrownn) March 25, 2026

According to the outlet, which is a local news station in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Beadle and Nadjrick Peat were both charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $10,000. Beadle bonded out on Wednesday afternoon.

Beadle spent one season at Boston College during the 2024-25 season after transferring from Clemson.

In his only season with the Eagles, he played in 31 games, which included 16 starts, and averaged 18.1 minutes, 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

After BC’s 12-19 campaign, Beadle entered the transfer portal and committed to Coastal Carolina.

With the Chanticleers this past season, he appeared in 25 games, all starts, and averaged 32.5 minutes, 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He was named to the NABC All-District Second Team for his performance this past season.

According to the report from WMBF, Coastal Carolina released a statement earlier in the day about the situation.

“Coastal Carolina University is aware that two current students were taken into custody by the City of Conway Police Department pursuant to warrants issued in connection with an off-campus incident alleged to have occurred on or about March 15, 2026,” said the university. “Based on current information, there is no ongoing safety concern or threat to members of the campus community. As with any alleged violations of the University’s Code of Student Conduct, the University will proceed through the appropriate student conduct process. No additional information is available at this time.”

Peat was also a member of Coastal Carolina’s basketball team this past season as a forward and center. He averaged 4.3 points and 23.5 minutes in his 25 games played.