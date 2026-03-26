Boston College Hires UConn Staffer as Next Men's Basketball Head Coach

Boston College men’s basketball has a new head coach.

The program has hired UConn assistant coach Luke Murray to serve as its next head coach.

“Today marks a turning point in Boston College Men’s Basketball,” said BC athletics director Blake James in an official press release. “In Luke Murray, we have found a leader who does not just understand the modern landscape of college basketball - he has helped define it. His role in building a national championship caliber program, his sophisticated offensive vision, and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him the perfect fit to lead our student-athletes. We are thrilled to welcome Luke, his wife, Kara, and their family to the BC community.”

Murray joined the Huskies prior to the 2021-22 season.

During his time as an assistant with the Huskies, UConn boasted a 146-37 overall record, won the Big East Tournament and regular season title in 2024, had five consecutive March Madness appearances, and won two national championships in 2023 and 2024.

Currently, UConn’s season is still going. The Huskies are in the Sweet 16 as a No. 2 seed and take on No. 3 Michigan State on Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Prior to his time at UConn, Murray also had stints with Louisville as an assistant coach (2018-21), Xavier as an assistant coach (2015-18), Rhode Island as an assistant coach (2013-15), Towson as an assistant coach (2011-13), Wagner as an assistant coach (2010-11), Arizona as a graduate assistant (2009-10), Post as an assistant coach (2008-09), and Quinnipiac as director of operations (2007-08).

Murray is a 2007 graduate of Fairfield University.

"I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful to lead the Boston College Men's Basketball program," said Murray in the press release. "BC is a university with a prestigious academic reputation and a storied basketball tradition. Boston College alumni and fans will find our program defined by a standard of excellence, and our team will play an unselfish, tough, and highly competitive brand of basketball. I am excited to get to work to build this proud program. Go Eagles!"

Murray replaces former Boston College head coach Earl Grant who was fired on March 8, one day after the Eagles’ season came to a close with a 77-69 win over Notre Dame.

Grant spent five seasons with the program and boasted a 72-92 overall record and 31-67 ACC record.

Murray marks the 14th head coach in Boston College men’s basketball history.