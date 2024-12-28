Boston College Football Set to Take on Nebraska, The Rundown: December 28, 2024
After nearly a month off, the Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team returns to action to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) on Saturday afternoon in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Both programs are looking to hit milestones in the bowl game. The Cornhuskers are looking to have their first winning season since 2016 while the Eagles are looking to win eight games in a season for the first time since 2009.
Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
Boston College Eagles On SI will have live, in-person coverage from Yankee Stadium all day long.
Today's Schedule:
- Football: Boston College vs. Nebraska (Pinstripe Bowl) | the Bronx, N.Y. | noon ET | ABC | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Fairleigh Dickinson | 4 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled on Friday, Dec. 27.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
48 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College Eagles and Nebraska Cornhuskers football programs rang the stock market bell on Friday morning, one day ahead of the two's clash in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl.
- Six Boston College men's hockey players will participate as a part of Team USA in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday afternoon as the team takes on Latvia. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
- Boston College swimming & diving member Max Conway celebrated his birthday on Friday.
Special Media:
Published