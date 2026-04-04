Boston College Men's Basketball Big Man Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball is losing another player to the transfer portal.



Eagles forward/center Boden Kapke is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from The Field of 68.

The outlet broke the news via social media late Saturday morning.

“NEWS: Boston College’s Boden Kapke will enter the transfer portal, his agent Kevin Tarca of FreeGame Mgmt told @TheFieldOf68,” said The Field of 68 via X. “The 6-11 junior big man made 17 starts and averaged 10.6 ppg/5.7 rpg for the Eagles. Spent two years at Butler before Boston College.”

NEWS: Boston College’s Boden Kapke will enter the transfer portal, his agent Kevin Tarca of FreeGame Mgmt told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-11 junior big man made 17 starts and averaged 10.6 ppg/5.7 rpg for the Eagles. Spent two years at Butler before Boston College. pic.twitter.com/RmuwXJ1hB0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 4, 2026

Kapke spent one season at Boston College after transferring from Butler last offseason. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he saw time in 31 games which included 17 starts and averaged 26.7 minutes, 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

The Victoria, Minn., native ranked second on the team in rebounds per game and third on the team in points per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

The move comes just days after Boston College held its introductory press conference for new men’s basketball head coach Luke Murray.

Murray was hired as the program’s 14th head coach in history on March 26. He replaces Earl Grant who was fired after spending five seasons at the helm and boasting a 72-92 overall record.

He will officially join Boston College once UConn’s season ends. The Huskies are playing in the Final Four against Illinois on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., at 6:09 p.m. ET.

This past season, Boston College went 11-20 overall which included a 4-14 mark in ACC play. The Eagles missed the postseason for the second consecutive season after Pitt took the final spot in the ACC Tournament after beating Syracuse 71-69 in overtime in the regular season finale on March 7.

Kapke is the third player that has been announced to be entering the transfer portal next week when it opens. He joins guard Akbar Waheed III, who spent one season with Boston College and did not play in a game, and guard Luka Toews, who spent two seasons with the Eagles and averaged 4.2 points.

The transfer portal officially opens next week.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III, Guard Luka Toews, Guard Boden Kapke, Forward/Center