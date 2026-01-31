Boston College Sends Offer to Class of 2027 Quarterback: The Rundown

Boston College football has sent an offer to class of 2027 quarterback Aidan McPherson.

McPherson shared the news via social media on Friday evening.

The high school junior is a product of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. In 2025, he threw for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns as well as ran for 964 yards and 15 touchdowns to surpass 4,000 all purpose yards.

He also won Region 5-5A Player of The Year.

McPherson holds offers from Duke, Rhode Island, Princeton, Kennesaw State, and Miami Ohio.

Currently, Boston College has four commitments for its ‘27 class in athlete Wesley Winn, safety Jackson Tucker, athlete Zahir Mitchell, and defensive lineman Xzavier Whittington.

The Rundown: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026:

Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien did an interview with 1010 XL / 92.5 FM's Taylor Doll to discuss former Eagles OC Will Lawing.

More of the convo with Coach Bill O'Brien, we talked about Bears new coach Will Lawing.



They have been together at multiple stops for 13 years, Lawing has been a part of several aspects of offenses in CFB and Pro plus defense too.



He was also w/ Ben Johnson ar UNC pic.twitter.com/0RDqWc2voy — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) January 29, 2026

The ACC has released Boston College and Virginia's Initial Availability Report ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup.

Boston College-Virginia Initial Availability Report for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/XrpVOiXTFe — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) January 31, 2026

Class of 2027 quarterback Brayden Santibanez has received an offer from Boston College. The high school junior is a product of Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn.

Boston College Eagles Friday Scores:

Women's Hockey: Maine 4, Boston College 3

Boston College Eagles Saturday Schedule:

Skiing: Boston College at Dartmouth

Men's Track and Field: Boston College at John Thomas Terrier Classic | Boston | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats

Fencing: Boston College at Eric Sollee Invitational | Waltham, Mass. | 10 a.m. ET

Women's Lacrosse: Boston College vs. UMass (exhibition) | noon

Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. No. 17 Virginia | 1:30 p.m. | The CW | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

13 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“My whole family are Celtics fans. I first was going to play for Bill Laimbeer when I was signing to play for New York in 2015. I do remember that our family was a little wary, because everyone remembers the days of Bill playing for the Pistons against the Celtics. But he’s an incredible coach and a great teacher, and my experience playing for him has definitely converted my family into Bill Laimbeer fans.” Carolyn Swords

We'll Leave You With This:

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....

Read More: