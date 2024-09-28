Boston College Football Takes On Western Kentucky, The Rundown: September 28, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football team (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is looking to end its non-conference slate on a positive note as it takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0 CUSA) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
The Eagles have recorded wins over Florida State, Duquesne, and Michigan State, but suffered a loss to Missouri in Week 3. On the other hand, Western Kentucky lost its season opener to Alabama and has since won three in a row against Middle Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, and Toledo.
Both teams are expected to be without their starting quarterbacks. Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos was ruled out on Friday afternoon after suffering an injury during the Eagles Week 4 win over Michigan State, while Western Kentucky’s TJ Finley will miss multiple weeks after suffering a lower leg injury in the Hilltoppers Week 2 victory over Middle Tennessee State.
Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: at Women’s Atlantic Coast Championships Round 1 (Providence, R.I.), at Danmark Trophy (New London, Conn.), at Smith Trophy (Cambridge, Mass.), at BU Invite (Boston, Mass.) | TBD
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth Fall Foliage
- Field Hockey: Boston College at Louisville | 9:30 a.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Football: Boston College vs. Western Kentucky | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College at Stonehill | 7 p.m. ET | NEC Front Row |Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Volleyball: Duke 3, Boston College 2.
Cross Country: 14th Place, 349 points in Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.
Women’s 6k B Race:
- Molly Fitzpatrick | 1st Place | 21:15.1
- Amelia Van Brabant | 46th Place | 22:50.2
- Kelsie Vicknair | 52nd Place | 23:06.6
Women’s 6k Championship
- Roshni Singh | 52nd Place | 20:58.6
- Aoife Dunne | 53rd Place | 20:58.8
- Abby Lewis | 64th Place | 21:07.8
- Abby Loveys | 72nd Place | 21:12.3
- Molly Hudson | 109th Place | 21:32.6
- Lily Flynn | 112th Place | 21:35.4
- Ella Fadil | 123rd Place | 21:40.5
- Yasmine Abbes | 189th Place | 23:33.0
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
13 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien was a guest on the Games With Names podcast which is hosted by former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
- Class of 2026 guard Andrea Flores has committed to the Boston College women’s basketball program.
- Boston College class of 2026 quarterback commit Corin Berry had a stellar performance in Charter Oak’s 42-14 win over Mira Mesa on Friday night.
