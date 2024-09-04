Boston College Football Win Makes Program History, The Rundown: September 4, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football team recorded a 28-13 win in its season opener on Monday night over the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
Not only was the game a statement win for the start of the Bill O'Brien era, but also it made program history.
According to Boston College Football via X, the Eagles win over the Seminoles was the largest road victory over an AP Top 10 team in Boston College history.
Florida State entered the Week 1 matchup ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll, however fell out of the rankings after the loss on Monday night.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
37 days.
- Boston College men's soccer defender Moritz Gundelach was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week. The sophomore played the full 90 minutes in both of the Eagles wins over Dartmouth and Merrimack and scored one goal.
- Former Boston College women's tennis assistant coach Karen McNamara is suing Boston College and current head coach Nigel Bentley for gender discrimination and violations of the Wage Act, according to a report from The Heights.
- Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield has announced that he will be wearing No. 13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau.
- The Boston College football program received 49 votes in the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 2 which was the second-most for non-ranked teams.
