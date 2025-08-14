Boston College Football and Women's Soccer Link up Post Training Camp Practice: The Rundown
Following Boston College football’s practice on Wednesday—the 11th practice of fall training camp leading up to the Eagles’ season opener against Fordham on Aug. 30—BC head coach Bill O’Brien and BC women’s soccer head coach Chris Watkins decided to link up their two squads for a friendly competition.
As BC’s football players went through a group stretch on Chamberlin Practice Field, outside of Fish Fieldhouse, the Eagles’ women’s soccer team waited patiently on the sideline, standing by until the period was over.
After the groups assembled for a brief huddle around O’Brien and Watkins, kicker/punter Shamus Florio set up in a placeholder stance with both teams surrounding him in a semicircle.
That’s when sophomore goalie Faith Fenwick stepped out of the crowd and positioned herself in a kicking stance. The goal? To kick a 20-yard field goal in front of all of the student-athletes and coaches from both teams.
As if it was second nature to her, Fenwick knocked the ball through the uprights with ease.
The cheers from the women’s soccer players rang like the bells from Gasson Tower, and Fenwick received high fives from BC defensive lineman Jayzen Flint and defensive back Max Tejpaul before turning to her teammates, who were there to congratulate Fenwick in a raucous fashion.
After the celebration was over, Fenwick broke both teams down in a second huddle, fists raised high in the air.
“For Boston on three,” Fenwick said. “One, two, three, For Boston!”
The celebratory moment gave both squads a moment of unison during arguably the toughest month of the year—the weeks which lead up to when the regular season starts.
While the BC football program doesn’t start until two days before September, the BC women’s soccer program is scheduled to play its first match of the season Thursday at 7 p.m. against Stonehill College on Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field. The Eagles are coming off a 12-5-2 season with a 4-4-2 record in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
Women's Soccer: vs. Stonehill College, 7 p.m.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Wednesday, August 13.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
16 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens spoke about his decision to return to the Heights instead of going straight to the NHL after the Boston Bruins drafted him in the first round of the 2025 National Hockey League Draft.
- Boston College women's hockey picked up a new recruit on Wednesday, Sophia Garner from the Bishop Kearney Selects Girls Hockey program.
- Just one day after being named the starting quarterback for BC, Dylan Lonergan addressed the media following Wednesday's practice.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I'm still wearing my Communion blue blazer that I've always worn for 20 years."
- Jim O'Brien
