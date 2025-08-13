Boston College CB Amari Jackson Prepping to 'Be The Best' After ACL Comeback: Extra Point
At the time of Amari Jackson’s season-ending ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear last season, which occurred during Boston College football’s loss to Virginia on Oct. 5, the Eagles had the nation’s No. 20 scoring defense, allowing 17.2 points per game.
Jackson started the first six games of the 2024 season, totaling 21 tackles, five pass break-ups (PBUs), and an interception before he suffered the injury, which left BC without its top cornerback for the final six regular-season games of the year, including the Eagles’ bowl game against Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
BC finished the year ranked No. 53 in scoring defense, tied with Washington, allowing 23.8 points per game.
His impact on the field went beyond this massive difference in points scored against the Eagles.
Back to full strength, Jackson spoke to the media following Wednesday morning’s practice—the 11th practice of fall training camp.
“Being on the sideline when I was hurt, it opened my mind,” Jackson said. “I think I told myself, I never take this for granted again. I step on the field now, back from my injury, like, I’m giving my all, no matter what I feel or injury that’s going on with me. Because you never know when your last play.”
Jackson has been a full go in the ramp up to the Eagles’ 2025 campaign, which starts with a home contest against Fordham on Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
The senior, who started all 13 games in the secondary in 2023, racking up 39 tackles—including 33 solos—and 3.5 tackles for loss, said BC’s potential this year could lead the program to an ACC Championship.
It comes down to the work ethic the Eagles bring to practice, training, and off-the-field team meetings on an everyday basis.
“Work harder,” Jackson said. “Keep working. It could be done. We can win an ACC Championship, and that’s what the goal is gonna be. Seven-win season, that’s in the past.”
While Jackson was sidelined for half of last year, it gave him time to familiarize himself with second-year defensive coordinator Tim Lewis’ scheme and play style.
Part of the advantage of sitting out is acquiring time to study the playbook and pick up on certain reads which he might have been unable to focus on had he been strapping on the gear regularly.
“[The] playbook is easier,” Jackson said. “I’m getting comfortable with that, getting comfortable with the coaching styles here. When you got experience, like, you get more flow naturally.”
Jackson bulked up over the offseason as well. His arms are noticeably larger, and his mindset revolves around toughness and discipline, which the rest of the team has inherited, too.
“Team goal is to go out there, play tough disciplined football, and be the most conditioned,” Jackson said. “Just to win. That tough football team, tough, disciplined football team, that's gonna come out there and win no matter what.”
The Eagles’ secondary in 2025 is arguably the strongest position group on the roster. BC returned all of its starters at the defensive second level, consisting of Jackson, Max Tucker, KP Price, Isaiah Farris, and Cameron Martinez.
It also possesses some up-and-coming, promising young DBs such as Omar Thornton, Carter Davis, Syair Torrence, Charlie Comella, and Ashton McShane.
According to Jackson, the secondary will continue to set the tone—both in practice and when the season commences.
“I feel great about the secondary,” Jackson said. “We got a really good room, and we, just as a whole, make each other better. Like we are all trying to be the best, so we push each other every day. We all got the same goal—to be the best.”