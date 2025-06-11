Boston College Head Coach Earl Grant Offers High Praise For Transfer Big Man, The Rundown: June 11, 2025
It was an interesting offseason for Boston College men's hoops to say the least, but after making the decision to run it back with Earl Grant at the helm, he and the staff went out and signed a solid transfer portal class, including a big man that will look to bring a familiar game to Beantown.
Boden Kapke comes to BC via Butler after averaging just over four points per game and just under three boards to boot. Those might not jump straight of the page, but in a video posted to the team's socials yesterday, Grant stated that Kapke's game reminded him a lot of recent BC graduate Quinten Post.
However, Grant was quick to point out that a statement like that can put a lot of pressure on a player, and that wasn't what he wants to do for Kapke.
Whether Kapke will live up to that hype remains to be seen, but by most accounts, Grant put together as solid of a transfer class as one could ask for when it comes to rebounding after a rough 2024-25 season. Only time will tell if these transfers play out, or if the staff can put the pieces together as the leaves begin to turn later this year.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College was announced as the winner of the 2025 NACDA/Fiesta Bowl Community Service award winner. The award will be presented at an on-campus event at a date that is to be announced.
- This one is purely for my X's and O's junkies out there - Boston College had a play wind up on one of my favorite Twitter/X accounts yesterday. This was a saucy little full backfield shotgun set that O'Brien and company whipped up last season.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On not being drafted in 1977] "That was the best thing to ever happen to him. It gave him a chance to build up his body. And if he'd been drafted then, he would have had to sign with that club. Not getting drafted increased his bargaining power."- Denis Ball on Joe Mullen
Special Media:
