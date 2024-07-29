Boston College Hockey Forward Gabe Perreault Scores Two Goals in WJSS, The Rundown: July 29, 2024
The 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase is currently taking place at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.
Six Eagles are competing in the event, defenseman Aram Minnetian and Drew Fortescue and forwards Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Teddy Stiga.
On Sunday, both USA teams played. USA White defeated Finland 3-2 in the first contest of the day and USA Blue beat Sweden 7-2.
For Team USA Blue, Perreault scored two goals, while Hagens and Leonard combined for three assists for a total of five points from the Eagles.
The showcase continues on Monday with USA Blue vs. Finland at 1 p.m. ET and USA White vs. Sweden at 4 p.m. ET.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
35 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 guard Morgan Stewart has received an offer from the Boston College women’s basketball program. Stewart competed in The CBB Academy with the Norfolk State team over the weekend where she scored a combined 33 points and six rebounds.
- Ky’She Lunan, a class of 2025 point guard from Ariz., has announced her top 13 schools which includes Arizona, Colorado, Cal, Texas Tech, NC State, Tennessee, Memphis, West Virginia, St. John’s, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Florida, and Boston College.
- Four Boston College women’s lacrosse commits competed in the New Balance All-America Senior Game on Saturday, Giulia Colarusso, Kelly Blake, Devon Russell, and Hanna Davis. Team North beat Team South 18-9.
Special Media:
Check out our…
