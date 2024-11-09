Boston College Inducts Eight Alums Into Varsity Club Hall of Fame, The Rundown: November 9, 2024
Boston College inducted eight former Eagles into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame on Friday night.
This year’s class includes men’s basketball’s Stu Primus (‘85), women’s soccer’s Maria Montuori (‘87), softball’s Elizabeth Walker (‘96), men’s hockey’s Rob Scuderi (‘01), baseball’s Drew Locke (‘05), women’s field hockey’s Kristen Madden (‘06), football’s Jo-Lonn Dunbar (‘08), and women’s lacrosse’s Kristin Igoe (‘12).
The members will be added to the Wall of Fame inside Conte Forum.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals East Championships | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals
- Rowing: Boston College in Foot of the Charles | Boston, Mass.
- Football: Boston College vs. Syracuse | noon ET | The CW | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: No. 13 Boston College at Maine | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Field Hockey: No. 1 UNC 4, No. 3 Boston College 1 (ACC Championship).
- Swimming & Diving: (Men’s) Fordham 157, Boston College 141; (Women’s) Fordham 155, Boston College 145.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 13 Boston College 3, Maine 1.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Notre Dame 0.
- Men’s Basketball: VCU 80, Boston College 55.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 3, No. 5 Maine 2.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
97 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program has released the schedule for Saturday ahead of its game against Syracuse.
- Class of 2029 quarterback Jaxon Franco will be in Chestnut Hill for the Eagles game against the Orange. Franco is a product of Midland Christian School in Midland, Texas.
- Class of 2028 quarterback Ben Halevi received a game invite for Boston College vs. Syracuse. Halevi is a product of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Special Media:
