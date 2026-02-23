Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Ranked After Week 2

Boston College women’s lacrosse lost the only game it played last week.

The Eagles dropped its game to Michigan 10-9 in double overtime on Saturday to fall to 0-3 on the season.

With the loss, Boston College dipped to No. 12 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse KANE Media Poll and No. 11 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll.

In the Inside Lacrosse Poll, UNC remained the No. 1 team with 16 first-place votes and 400 points, followed by Stanford at No. 2 with 377 points, Maryland at No. 3 with 369 points, Northwestern at No. 4 with 346 points, and Michigan rounded out the top five with 316 points.

The top five looked similar in the IWLCA Poll. UNC was ranked as the No. 1 team, while Stanford was No. 2, Maryland was No. 3, Northwestern was No. 4, and Johns Hopkins was ranked No. 5.

In total, nine ACC teams placed in both rankings. Joining Boston College, UNC, and Stanford are Notre Dame, Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia, Pitt, and Duke.

Additionally, Virginia Tech received votes this week in the Inside Lacrosse Poll, but did not place in the rankings.

The difference in the two polls this week is the team sitting at No. 25. In the Inside Lacrosse Poll, Cornell picked up the final spot with 23 points and in the IWLCA Poll, Richmond moved into the rankings after being unranked last week.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 3:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

UNC (16)- 400, 4-0 Stanford- 377, 5-0 Maryland- 369, 4-0 Northwestern- 346, 4-1 Michigan- 316, 3-1 Johns Hopkins- 314, 4-0 Florida- 295, 2-1 Notre Dame- 277, 4-1 Clemson- 262, 3-2 Navy- 252, 4-0 Colorado- 219, 3-0 Boston College- 202, 0-3 Loyola Maryland- 175, 2-2 Yale- 173, 3-0 Syracuse- 170, 0-3 Princeton- 158, 0-1 Penn State- 137, 5-0 Virginia- 124, 2-3 Army- 120, 3-1 Stony Brook- 117, 1-0 Penn- 100, 1-1 Denver- 98, 4-0 Pitt- 89, 3-1 Duke- 51, 2-2 Cornell- 23, 2-1

Also Receiving Votes: Georgetown, James Madison, UAlbany, Richmond, Dartmouth, Temple, Harvard, USC, Virginia Tech

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 3:

(Rank, team)

UNC Stanford Maryland Northwestern Johns Hopkins Michigan Florida Notre Dame Clemson Navy Boston College Syracuse Loyola Maryland Princeton Colorado Yale Penn Stony Brook Denver Penn State Virginia Army Duke Pitt Richmond

Read More News From Boston College Eagles On SI: