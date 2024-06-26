Boston College Lacrosse’s Kayla Martello Nominated for ESPY Award
Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Kayla Martello was nominated for an ESPY Award in the category Best Championship Performance.
During the Eagles national championship win over Northwestern, the senior scored five of Boston College’s 14 goals and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Martello has spent four seasons with the Eagles. She appeared in 84 games which included 69 starts and recorded 180 goals and 21 assists for 201 points, 353 shots (.510%), 243 shots on goal (.688%), and eight game-winning goals.
Other nominees for the award include Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum and cornerback Will Johnson in their national championship win over Washington, NJ/NY Gotham FC’s Midge Purce in the NWSL Championship, and Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown for his performance in the team’s NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks.
In the national championship game, Corum recorded 21 rush attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson tallied four total tackles (two solo and two assisted) and one interception.
In the NWSL championship, Purce recorded assists on the Gotham’s two goals of the game to help the team capture its first championship win in program history and was named Championship Game MVP.
In the NBA Finals, Brown, who won Finals MVP, averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks in the Celtics quest to their 18th banner which included scoring 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in Boston’s Game 5 win over the Mavericks 106-88.
The 2024 ESPYS will be held on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.