Boston College Lands PWO Commitment From Class of 2025 QB Jake Coniglio, The Rundown: August 13, 2024
The Boston College football program has landed a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2025 quarterback Jake Coniglio.
“I am honored to announce my commitment to Boston College,” wrote Coniglio via X. “Thank you to Coach O’Brien, @Coach_JDiBiaso and @CoachWillBC for the opportunity!”
The rising senior is the third walk-on commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive back Max Tejpaul and tight end Dominic DeSarno.
The rest of the Eagles commitments for the class of 2025 include defensive linemen Josiah Victor and Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receivers Dawson Pough and Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Marcus Upton, Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive linemen Denzil Williams Jr., and Robert Smith.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
20 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s soccer team announced the theme nights for this season, Morgan’s Message (Aug. 15), Week of Welcome (Aug. 22), 617 Day (Sept. 1), Red Bandanna (Sept. 12), Club Soccer Day (Sept. 22), Pink Night (Oct. 12), Senior Day (Oct. 27), and Fright Night (Oct. 31).
- Three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Davion Peters has received an offer from Boston College. Peters is a product of Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas, and ranks No. 372 nationally, No. 60 in wide receivers, and No. 55 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey player and current Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson brought the Stanley Cup to Chestnut Hill on Monday. The Panthers won the championship in June after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Special Media:
