BC Bulletin

Boston College Linked to 4-Star Big Man; The Rundown: February 8, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

4-Star center Benjamin Ahmed
4-Star center Benjamin Ahmed / @247HSHoops Twitter/X

Boston College has been linked to the recently re-opened recruitment of 4-Star big man Benhamin Ahmed, according to a report yesterday from 247 High School Sports.

The left-handed big man, who originally committed to Miami, is reportedly linked to other schools such as Butler, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Penn State.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s & Women’s Track and Field: Boston College in Showdown at The Heights | Live Stats
  • Skiing: Boston College in Dartmouth Carnival
  • Fencing: The Beguinet Classic in Durham, North Carolina | Live Results
  • Softball: Boston College vs. LIU (10:00 a.m. ET) and Indiana State (12:15 p.m. ET) Live Stats
  • Swim: Boston University Winter Open | Preview
  • Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 3:15 p.m. ET | The CW
  • Women's Hockey: Boston College at Vermont | 6 p.m.
  • Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Adephi University | 7 p.m. ET

Eagles Results:

  • Softball: Boston College 0, Boston University 3 | Boston College 4, Florida Gulf Coast 6
  • Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College 21, Loyola 7
  • Women’s Tennis: Boston College 3, Boston University 4
  • Men's Hockey: Boston College 4, New Hampshire 2

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

6 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Boston College staffer Ryan Day signed a 7-year contact with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Day had three stints with the Eagles. He was a graduate assistant from 2003-04, the wide receivers coach from 2007-11, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2013-14. Day has been the head coach at Ohio State since 2018.
  • The New England Patriots released their coaching staff which features former Boston College linebacker Vinny DePalma and former staffer Doug Marrone.
  • Boston College women’s basketball guard Andrea Daley hit a milestone on Thursday night, 1,000 career points.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"We lost. It stinks. It's not really any fun to lose. A lot of guys gave it their best shot today and it wasn't good enough."

Tim Hasselbeck

Special Media: 

Check us out on…

feed

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Tanner Marlar has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.

Home/All Things BC