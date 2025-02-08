Boston College Linked to 4-Star Big Man; The Rundown: February 8, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College has been linked to the recently re-opened recruitment of 4-Star big man Benhamin Ahmed, according to a report yesterday from 247 High School Sports.
The left-handed big man, who originally committed to Miami, is reportedly linked to other schools such as Butler, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Penn State.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s & Women’s Track and Field: Boston College in Showdown at The Heights | Live Stats
- Skiing: Boston College in Dartmouth Carnival
- Fencing: The Beguinet Classic in Durham, North Carolina | Live Results
- Softball: Boston College vs. LIU (10:00 a.m. ET) and Indiana State (12:15 p.m. ET) Live Stats
- Swim: Boston University Winter Open | Preview
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 3:15 p.m. ET | The CW
- Women's Hockey: Boston College at Vermont | 6 p.m.
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Adephi University | 7 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
- Softball: Boston College 0, Boston University 3 | Boston College 4, Florida Gulf Coast 6
- Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College 21, Loyola 7
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College 3, Boston University 4
- Men's Hockey: Boston College 4, New Hampshire 2
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
6 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College staffer Ryan Day signed a 7-year contact with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Day had three stints with the Eagles. He was a graduate assistant from 2003-04, the wide receivers coach from 2007-11, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2013-14. Day has been the head coach at Ohio State since 2018.
- The New England Patriots released their coaching staff which features former Boston College linebacker Vinny DePalma and former staffer Doug Marrone.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Andrea Daley hit a milestone on Thursday night, 1,000 career points.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"We lost. It stinks. It's not really any fun to lose. A lot of guys gave it their best shot today and it wasn't good enough."- Tim Hasselbeck
Special Media:
