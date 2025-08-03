Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Records Assist in Final WJSS Game: The Rundown
The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase came to a close on Saturday evening at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
The event ended with Team Canada beating Team USA 6-2 in the final game.
One Boston College player aided in Team USA’s final as incoming freshman forward Will Moore recorded an assist.
In total, Moore played in four games and scored one goal and one assist for two points.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Sunday, August 3.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Saturday, August 2.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
27 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College skier Lucy Curtis celebrated her birthday on Saturday.
- Boston College football shared photos from training camp.
- Boston College running back Turbo Richard spoke on physicality after practice on Saturday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I came in under Gary Williams, which was kind of a disciple of Tom Davis, up and down the floor, pressing, flex offense. I loved the style he played. It was kind of conducive to what everyone is doing now almost. It was an unbelievable situation for me to be in, especially being my two visits here were football visits with Doug Flutie. I was a football player and I actually was going to play football and walk on the basketball team. Again, it was just amazing.”- Dana Barros
