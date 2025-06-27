BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey to Play Three Games Against Boston University: The Rundown

Boston College men’s hockey has learned another opponent for its 2025-26 schedule. 

Cross-town rival Boston University released its slate for the upcoming season which featured a handful of games against the Eagles. 

The Battle of Comm. Ave., will be played three times in the regular season, the first on Jan. 30, 2026, at Agganis Arena and a home-and-away series from Feb. 27-28. The first game of the series will be at Agganis and the second will be at Conte Forum.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

64 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Nyqir Helton is set to commit on Friday. He will choose between Syracuse, Rutgers, Pitt, Illinois, and Boston College. He is a product of Winslow Township in Atco, N.J., and ranks No. 1,043 nationally, No. 165 in wide receivers, and No. 19 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
  • Boston College rowing has signed Sylvia Freidenrich, a Wisconsin transfer.
  • The 2025 NHL Draft starts on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET and concludes on Saturday afternoon at noon. Multiple Boston College players and commits are expected to be selected in this year's draft.

