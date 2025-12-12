Game Time For Boston College Men's Hockey's Matchup With Western Michigan Announced

The Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off has officially announced the start times for its first round of tournament games on Sunday, Dec. 28 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

No. 2 Wisconsin and Lake Superior State will play first at 5 p.m. ET while No. 13 Boston College and No. 7 Western Michigan will play at 8:30 p.m., both on BIG+.

The two winners will play in the championship game on Monday, Dec. 29 and the two losers will square off in the third-place game, both start times still TBD.

This will be the second meeting between Boston College and Western Michigan. The two met for the first time last season on Oct. 26, 2024, where the Eagles defeated the Broncos 4-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Currently, Boston College is sitting at 10–5-1 overall. Through the first half of the season, the Eagles have suffered losses to No. 10 Quinnipiac 4-3 and No. 6 Denver 7-3, defeated RPI 5-1 and Notre Dame 5-3, went unbeaten against Minnesota 3-1 and 2-2, got swept by No. 11 Northeastern 4-1 and 3-0, earned series sweeps over Vermont 2-1 and 5-0, UMass 7-3 and 4-0, and UMass Lowell 3-1 and 3-1, and split its series with No. 15 Maine 7-3 (W) and 3-0 (L).

The Eagles will enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak.

Western Michigan, the reigning national champions, has had a similar season to BC so far. The Broncos are 10-6 on the season which includes series splits with Ferris State 3-2 (L) and 6-4 (W), No. 1 Michigan 4-0 (L) and 5-2 (W), St. Cloud State 6-5 (W) and 5-1 (L), and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4-1 (L) and 3-2 in overtime (W), series sweeps over UMass Lowell 2-1 and 6-0, Miami Ohio 5-2 and 6-2, and Omaha 7-2 and 4-2, and got swept by Denver 3-1 and 6-3.

Both teams are on a three-week break from action and will return to the ice for the matchup in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

After the event, Boston College will not play again until Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, when it hosts Stonehill. Western Michigan returns to play for a home-and-home series with Notre Dame which starts on Friday, Jan. 2.

2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Full Schedule:

(All times CT)

Semifinal Doubleheader Sunday, December 28 – Streaming on BTN+

#2 Wisconsin vs. Lake Superior State 4:00 p.m.

#7 Western Michigan vs. #13 Boston College 7:30pm

Championship Doubleheader Monday, December 29 – 4:00pm CT** Streaming on BTN+

Third Place Game- 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Championship Game- 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

**Wisconsin will be in the 7:30 p.m. game, no matter the results of December 28th.

