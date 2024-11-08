Boston College Men's Basketball Set to Take on VCU In Veterans Classic, The Rundown: November 8, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College men's basketball team is set to take on the VCU Rams in the Veterans Classic on Friday evening.
Both teams will enter the matchup with momentum as both won their season openers on Monday night. The Eagles defeated The Citadel Bulldogs 69-60 at Conte Forum on Monday night while the Rams defeated the Bellarmine Knights 84-65 on Monday night on their home court.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals East Championships | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals
- Field Hockey: No. 3 Boston College vs. No. 1 UNC | Winston-Salem, N.C. (ACC Championship) | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College at Fordham | 3 p.m. ET
- Women's Hockey: No. 13 Boston College at Maine | 6 p.m. ET
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. VCU | Annapolis, Md. (Veterans Classic) | 6 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Hockey: No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 5 Maine | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College 102, Sacred Heart 58.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
98 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College volleyball middle blocker Julia Haggerty was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Haggerty recorded 15 blocks and 17 kills in the Eagles wins over Wake Forest and NC State. She currently leads the nation in total blocks this season (169).
- Multiple former and current Boston College women's lacrosse players were named to the USA Lacrosse Women's National Team President's Cup roster.
- The Boston College football program showcased Eagles defensive back Kahlil Ali on social media on Thursday.
Special Media:
