Boston College Men’s Hockey, Northeastern to Play on Halloween, The Rundown: June 10, 2025
Boston College men’s hockey has had another matchup released for the 2025-26 season.
Northeastern shared the home slate for its first half of the schedule and it features a game against the Eagles.
Boston College and Northeastern will play at Matthews Arena on Friday, Oct. 31.
The game will be the last one the Eagles play at Matthews Arena. The final game in the venue will be against Boston University on Dec. 13.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Tuesday, June 10.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, June 9.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
81 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College defensive lineman target Jermaine Polk committed to Rutgers on Sunday. Polk is a three-star prospect that ranks No. 1,124 nationally, No. 113 in defensive linemen, and No. 48 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.
- Class of 2028 quarterback prospect Jeremiah Lattier shared photos and videos from Boston College’s QB camp that the program held on Sunday.
- Multiple former and current Boston College women’s lacrosse players are participating in Team USA Training Camps this summer.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“It took a lot of work at every level, but I think now people finally understand what I’ve always known. I’m not a grinder. I’m not a gimmick. And, in general, I’m just not a big guy.But I don’t need to be. I’m a hockey player.”- Johnny Gaudreau
Special Media:
