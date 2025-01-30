Boston College Men's Hockey vs UMass Lowell Sold Out, The Rundown: January 30, 2025
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles men's hockey team is set to take on the No. 8 UMass Lowell River Hawks on Friday night at Conte Forum.
The program shared on Wednesday that the contest is sold out as well as the team's Feb. 14 game against UMass. Two future games are also close to being sold out.
Puck drop against the River Hawks is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Today's Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. No. 25 Florida State | 6 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
15 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football assistant director of recruiting and offensive assistant Bryson Rosser was on the recruiting trail on Wednesday as he visited Eagle's Landing High School in McDonough, Ga.
- The Boston College women's lacrosse team is ranked No. 1 in the KANE Women's Division I Media Poll.
- Donovan Ezeiruaku spoke with the media after Senior Bowl practice on Wednesday. Ezeiruaku is one of two Eagles set to compete in the event this weekend, joining offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"We knew we had to make a change in our attitude because we were only down 20-7 at halftime and any team can come back from that. And in the locker room it felt like our mother died or something, but we were able to refocus and came out on fire."- Tim Bulman on Notre Dame win
Special Media:
