Boston College Men's Hoops Rolls ACC Foe, The Rundown: January 2, 2025
The Boston College Men's Hoops squad got a much needed conference win over the University of Miami last night in a comeback victory via a final score of 78-68.
Chad Venning led all Boston College scorers with 17 points on 7-10 shooting from the floor. The Hurricanes had no answer for the BC forward, as he scored those 17 points in just 18 minutes of action.
Fred Payne was the team's next leading scorer, as he registered 15 points on the night - five of which came from the charity stripe. Boston College found itself down nearly 20 points in the first half before taking the lead and running away with it.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Basketball vs. No. 14 Duke | 7 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
- Men's Basketball: Boston College (9-5, 1-2) 78, Miami (4-9, 0-2) 68
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
43 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond announced yesterday that he planned to return to the team for next season. Bond is already ranked in the top 15 for all-time receptions at Boston College, and will be looking to climb those rankings even further next season.
- Some fans took to social media to point out some fun, if obvious, stats regarding the Boston College athletics record as a whole in 2025.
- Boston College men's basketball celebrated the team's first conference win in the lockeroom last night.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“We split with UConn for the regular season Big East title, but we didn’t make it to the tournament, that was a big disappointment. I was also player of the year again in the Big East. I then traveled a lot getting ready for the draft. I worked out for like 17 teams. I then went to the pre-draft camp in Chicago. There I came out the top athlete in the pre-draft camp. I had a 40 something-inch vertical, I repped 20 times on the bench. You can only play 20 minutes in the pre-draft camp and I ended up averaging 18 points, 4 assist, 3 rebounds, 90% from the free throw line, and I shoot 60% from the 3pt line. Man I was rolling. Life was good. I was having fun.”- Troy Bell
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social