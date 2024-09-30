Boston College Men’s Soccer Draws With Louisville, The Rundown: September 30, 2024
The Boston College men’s soccer team tied with the Louisville Cardinals 1-1 on Sunday afternoon at Newton Campus Field.
The match was a defensive battle as it remained scoreless heading into the half. The Cardinals struck first in the 53rd minute of the contest with a goal by forward Gage Guerra and an assist by forward Michael Lee.
Louisville kept the one-goal advantage until the 86th minute when Eagles midfielder Ask Ekeland tied the game on a goal assisted by forward Michael Asare.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 20 shots and 11 shots on goal while Louisville attempted 11 shots and four shots on goal.
With the draw, the Eagles move to 3-2-5 on the year and the Cardinals move to 4-3-2. Both teams are 0-2-2 in ACC play.
Today's Schedule:
Men’s Golf: Boston College in UConn Invitational | Hampden, Mass. | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: UNC 3, Boston College 1.
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 1, Louisville 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
11 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men's golf team is currenlty sitting T-No. 4 in the UConn Invitational with a +5 to par and 293 total score after one round. Individually, Markus Lam is ranked T-No. 6 with a -2 to par and 70 total score. The Eagles continue play on Monday.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team made an appearance at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.
- The Boston College softball team won its first fall ball game of the year 13-3 over Franklin Pierce.
