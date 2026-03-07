Boston College Baseball Upsets No. 24 Miami in ACC Opener

In its ACC opener, the Boston College Eagles (8-5, 1-0 ACC) baseball team earned a come from behind win over the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-1 ACC) 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday night.

The Hurricanes got on the board first in the home half of the first inning. Miami put a pair of base runners on after a leadoff single by Jake Ogden and a drawn walk by Michael Torres. Both runners crossed home plate during the following play, the first on an RBI single by Daniel Cuvet and the other on a fielding error by Boston College, to gain the early lead 2-0.

Miami extended its lead 5-0 in the second on a three-run home run by Dylan Dubovik. Prior to the at-bat, the Hurricanes put two runners on base with back-to-back singles from Brylan West and Vance Sheahan.

Boston College cut into its deficit and got within one run in the third. Ty Mainolfi tacked on the Eagles’ first run of the night on an RBI double down the left field line and Nick Wang hit a three-run home run to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

In the bottom half of the inning, Miami extended its lead back to two runs 6-4 on an RBI double from Sheahan. Sheahan and West both got into scoring position after Eagles pitcher A.J. Colarusso was called for a balk, but both got stranded.

Colarusso exited the game after three innings. In the outing, the senior allowed eight hits, six runs with five of those earned, walked one batter, and struck out two.

Cesar Gonzalez entered out of the bullpen in the fourth. He pitched three scoreless innings and allowed four hits, walked one batter, and struck out six. Freshman pitcher Chase Hartsell came into the game in the seventh.

Miami started the seventh threatening as West hit a leadoff double. Mainolfi, who plays second base for the Eagles, nearly tagged West out on the play, but missed the tag. The play was reviewed and upheld.

The missed tag was costly for the Eagles as West scored on an RBI single by Dubovik which added to the Hurricanes’ lead 7-4. Hartsell came out of the game shortly after and was replaced by John Kwiatkowski.

Boston College got a run back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Wang to make it 7-5 and knotted things up at 7 in the ninth. Luke Gallo hit an RBI single and Kyle Wolff, who entered the game as a pinch hitter, hit a sacrifice fly to bring the game-tying run home.

Eagles pitcher Sean Hard entered the game in the ninth and sent the contest into extra innings after he recorded a groundout, fly out, and a strikeout.

In the 11th, Boston College took its first lead of the night 8-7. The Eagles loaded the bases and Esteban Garcia scored on a wild pitch.

The Hurricanes got the game-tying run to third base in the bottom half of the inning, but a groundout by Ogden ended the game and gave the Eagles the 8-7 win.

Next up, Boston College and Miami play the middle game of the series on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.