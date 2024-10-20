Boston College Men’s Soccer Draws With Notre Dame, The Rundown: October 20, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College men’s soccer team tied with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-1 on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish struck first in the 24th minute of the contest with a goal by defender Mitch Ferguson. The Eagles tied up the match in the 52nd minute with a goal from midfielder Ask Ekeland, his eighth of the year.
Eagles goalie Brennan Klein tallied one goal against and four saves in the outing.
With the draw, Boston College moves to 4-4-6 overall and 0-4-3 in ACC play while Notre Dame moves to 5-3-5 overall and 2-2-2 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at ITA Regionals | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Bruno Classic | Providence, R.I
- Sailing: Boston College at Yale Women's, at Open Atlantic Coast Championship Final (Boston), at Oberg Trophy (Cambridge, Mass.), at Lane Trophy TR (Medford, Mass.)
- Rowing: Boston College vs. Head of the Charles | Boston, Mass.
- Women's Golf: Boston College in Diamante Intercollegiate | Hot Springs Village, Ark. | 10:18 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Miami | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: Boston College vs. UAlbany | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Cross Country: Boston College in Pre-Nation Meet, 20th Place- 529 points.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 2, Merrimack 1.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 8, USA Hockey National Team Development Program 4 (exhibition).
- Women’s Soccer: No. 1 Duke 7, Boston College 0.
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College 1, Notre Dame 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
15 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former UConn guard and NBA legend Ray Allen visited Boston College’s campus and spoke to the men’s and women’s basketball teams. During his professional career, Allen had a stint with the Boston Celtics from 2007-12 and was a part of the 2008 NBA Finals team.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team shared a video tribute for former Eagles Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ahead of its home opener on Friday.
- The Boston College football team got a shoutout from the Virginia Tech grounds crew after the team’s 42-21 loss in Blacksburg on Thursday.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
Published