Boston College Men’s Soccer Goalie Brennan Klein Named to ACC Preseason Watch List, The Rundown: August 15, 2024
Boston College men’s soccer goalie Brennan Klein was named to the 2024 ACC Preseason Watch List.
The Phoenix, Ariz., native is entering his fifth year with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 34 games and tallied an 8-15-9 record, 42 goals against, 1.26 goals against average, 110 saves, a .724 save percentage, and seven shutouts.
The list which consists of one player from every program and was picked by each school was released on Wednesday alongside the 2024 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll which was voted on by the head coaches.
The Eagles were selected to finish last in the conference (No. 15) with 21 points while Clemson is projected to win the ACC Championship with 193 points and 12 first-place votes.
Today’s Schedule:
Women’s Soccer: Jacksonville at Boston College | 11 a.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
18 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball outfielder Josiah Ragsdale won the Christopher Asmos 10th Player Award as a part of the Vermont Mountaineers. While playing with the summer league team, Ragsdale tallied a .323 batting average, 16 runs batted in, and three home runs. Ragsdale will enter his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Iona during the offseason.
- 247Sports released the list of rushing touchdowns leaders that are returning from last year for each conference. In the ACC, Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos ranks second on the list (13) behind UNC running back Omarion Hampton (15).
- Boston College football continued its fall camp on Wednesday inside Alumni Stadium and held its first scrimmage of the camp. During the scrimmage, head coach Bill O’Brien made a passionate statement about the music being played.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI