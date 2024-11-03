Boston College Men’s Soccer Receives Seeding, Opponent for ACC Tournament, The Rundown: November 3, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College men’s soccer team has received its seeding and opponent for the 2024 ACC Tournament which is slated to start next week.
After finishing the season 1-4-3 in conference play, the sole win coming against No. 8 UNC in its regular season finale on Friday night, the Eagles clinched the No. 13 seed.
Boston College will take on No. 4 SMU in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Washburne Soccer Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Harvard Quad | Live Video | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at NC State | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Swimming: Harvard 213, Boston College 87.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 13 Boston College 7, Merrimack 3.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 2, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
1 day.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College class of 2025 quarterback commit Shaker Reisig went 22-of-25 for 375 yards and six touchdowns in Union High School (Tulsa, Okla.) 56-7 win over Westmoore on Friday night.
- The Boston College field hockey team received its seeding an opponent for the ACC Tournament next week.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team shared photos from its Fall Ball game against Michigan on Saturday in Darien, Conn.
Special Media:
