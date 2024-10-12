BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Soccer Suffers Loss to Virginia, The Rundown: October 12, 2024

The Boston College men’s soccer team lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 1-0 on Friday night. 

The sole goal came in the 79th minute of the contest by Cavaliers defender Nick Dang. 

Virginia outshot Boston College 12-4 and shots on goal 3-2. 

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 3-4-5 on the season. 

Today’s Schedule:

  • Women's Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass. 
  • Men's Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth Invitational
  • Sailing: Boston College at Captain Hurst (Hanover, N.H.), at Women's Atlantic Coast Championship Final (Annapolis, Md.), at Savin Hill Invite (Boston, Mass.)
  • Women’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Florida State | 7 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Men’s Soccer: Virginia 1, Boston College 0.
  • Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 3, No. 4 Michigan State 0.
  • Field Hockey: Boston College 4, Cal 0.
  • Volleyball: Boston College 3, Cal 2.

Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener: 

23 days.

Did You Notice?

  • The Boston College softball team defeated UConn 5-1 on Friday as a part of the fall ball schedule.
  • The Boston College women’s lacrosse team is set to play Stony Brook and Harvard on Sunday as a apart of its fall ball schedule.
  • The Boston College men’s hockey program added a patch on the team’s jerseys honoring former players Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

