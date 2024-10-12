Boston College Men’s Soccer Suffers Loss to Virginia, The Rundown: October 12, 2024
The Boston College men’s soccer team lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 1-0 on Friday night.
The sole goal came in the 79th minute of the contest by Cavaliers defender Nick Dang.
Virginia outshot Boston College 12-4 and shots on goal 3-2.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 3-4-5 on the season.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth Invitational
- Sailing: Boston College at Captain Hurst (Hanover, N.H.), at Women's Atlantic Coast Championship Final (Annapolis, Md.), at Savin Hill Invite (Boston, Mass.)
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College vs. Holy Cross | ESPN+ | 2 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at No. 4 Michigan State | 6 p.m. ET | B1G+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Florida State | 7 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at Stanford | 10 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Soccer: Virginia 1, Boston College 0.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 3, No. 4 Michigan State 0.
- Field Hockey: Boston College 4, Cal 0.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Cal 2.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
23 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College softball team defeated UConn 5-1 on Friday as a part of the fall ball schedule.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team is set to play Stony Brook and Harvard on Sunday as a apart of its fall ball schedule.
- The Boston College men’s hockey program added a patch on the team’s jerseys honoring former players Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.
