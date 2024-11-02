Boston College Men’s Soccer Upsets No. 8 UNC to End Regular Season, The Rundown: November 2, 2024
The Boston College men’s soccer team ended its regular season with a 1-0 win over the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday night.
The sole goal of the match was scored in the 87th minute by Eagles by midfielder Marci Killeen. Goalie Brennan Klein tallied six saves and was credited with the shut out.
With the win, Boston College finishes the regular season 6-4-6 overall and 1-4-3 in ACC play. The Eagles continue their season in the ACC Tournament which starts on Wednesday. The team’s opponent and kickoff time have yet to be finalized.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Harvard Quad | Live Video | Live Stats
- Lacrosse: Boston College vs. Michigan (Fall Ball) | Darien, Conn. | 1 p.m. ET
- Women's Swimming & Diving: Boston College at Harvard | 2 p.m. ET | Live Video-Swimming | Live Video- Diving
- Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. Merrimack | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Stats
- Men's Hockey: Boston College at St. Cloud State | 7 p.m. ET | NCHC.tv | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men's Cross Country: Boston College in ACC Championships- 14th Place, 389 points.
Theodor Schucht | 55th Place | 23:26.4
Will Purnell | 63rd Place | 23:41.2
Steven Jackson | 77th Place | 23:56.3
Edward Sullivan | 121st Place | 24:36.8
Eero Helenius | 132nd Place | 24:54.9
Alexander Brown | 145th Place | 25:27.8
Sean Fortunato | 151st Place | 25:57.3
- Women's Cross Country: Boston College in ACC Championships- 6th Place, 185 points.
Abby Loveys | 20th Place | 20:09.2
Roshni Singh | 35th Place | 20:24.8
Aoife Dunne | 41st Place | 20:28.3
Abby Lewis | 43rd Place | 20:29.7
Yasmine Abbes | 46th Place | 20:30.5
Molly Hudson | 49th Place | 20:34.9
Lily Flynn | 71st Place | 20:56.1
Molly Fitzpatrick | 74th Place | 20:57.2
Ella Fadil | 113th Place | 21:31.6
Kelsie Vicknair | 151st Place | 24:48.0
- Field Hockey: No. 9 Boston College 1, No. 12 Syracuse 0.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Wake Forest 0.
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 1, No. 8 UNC 0.
- Men's Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 4, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
2 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's basketball player Kennedi Jackson was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. The award honors the top centers in women's basketball at the collegiate level.
- Boston College cross country and track & field athlete Abby Loveys earned All-ACC honors for her performance in the ACC Championships on Friday morning.
- The Boston College men's basketball team shared photos on social media from its practice on Friday. The team opens its season on Monday night against The Citadel at Conte Forum.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 2, 2019: AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined for 414 yards rushing and five touchdowns as Boston College set a program record for total offensive yards with 691. The Eagles won 58-27.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI