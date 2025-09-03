Boston College Men's Soccer Earns Home Win Over Northeastern: The Rundown
The Boston College (2-2) men's soccer team got back in the win column on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Northeastern (1-2-1).
The Eagles' sole goal came in the 10th minute of the contest on an unassisted score by midfielder Ask Ekeland on a penalty kick.
In total, the team had 15 shots and five shots on goal while goalie Andrej Borak tallied six saves.
Next up, Boston College hosts Cal on Sunday afternoon to open ACC play. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
Here's The Rundown for Wednesday, September 3, 2025:
Wednesday's Schedule:
No games are scheduled.
Tuesday's Results:
Men's Soccer: Boston College 1, Northeastern 0
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
30 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's basketball released its full ACC slate on Tuesday. The Eagles open conference play versus Virginia on Dec. 7.
- Multiple Boston College football players shouted out their hometown area codes in a social media video.
- Boston College Athletics received a pair of endowment gifts for the football coordinator positions.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“When you look back at the history of Boston College basketball, it's just -- I feel good to be a prominent piece of that, and I look forward to many more young players getting that same opportunity.”- Dana Barros
