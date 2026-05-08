Boston College Football Loses Commitment From '27 ATH Wesley Winn

Boston College football has lost another commitment for its 2027 class.

Three-star athlete Wesley Winn announced he is decommitting from Boston College via social media on Thursday evening.

“Thank you Coach O’Brien and staff for the opportunity at Boston College,” said Winn via X. “After prayer and discussions with my family, I’m decommitting from Boston College. Wish BC great success in 2026 and beyond.”

Winn originally committed to Boston College on Feb. 4, 2025, and was the second current prospect to commit to the program for the class of 2027.

He is a product of Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton, Fla., and ranks No. 1,208 nationally, No. 95 in athletes, and No. 137 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.

Winn is the second decommitment from Boston College’s 2027 class in the last two months. Defensive lineman Xzaiver Whittington also decommitted from the Eagles on March 18.

With the decommitment, the Eagles now have seven commits for its class of 2027 in safety Jackson Tucker, EDGE Braylon Otis, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, wide receiver Magnus Talma, offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, and wide receiver Armani Hill.

The move continues to add to Boston College’s busy recruiting activity. The program picked up a commitment earlier in the week from three-star wide receiver Armani Hill out of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., as well.

The Eagles also have one commitment for the class of 2028 in three-star athlete Ramar Thomas out of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.

Boston College now ranks No. 37 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2027 recruiting rankings with 105 points.

Class of 2027 Boston College Commits:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)

Class of 2028 Boston College Commits:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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