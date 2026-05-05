Boston College Football Lands Commitment From '27 WR Armani Hill

Boston College has picked up a commitment from three-star class of 2027 wide receiver Armani Hill.

Hill is a product of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., and ranks No. 1,046 nationally, No. 128 in wide receivers, and No. 122 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.

In 2025, Hill caught 26 receptions for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as had two kickoff return touchdowns for Creekside. Last year, the team went 15-0 overall and won the Class 4A State Championship after defeating Benedictine in the title game 42-39.

The prospect received his offer from the Eagles on Jan. 27 of this year and visited for spring practice on March 14. He also has an official visit to Chestnut Hill from June 5-7.

He chose Boston College over Charlotte, Western Kentucky, UCF, Liberty, Oregon State, East Carolina, Pitt, and Kennesaw State.

Hill is the eighth commitment for the Eagles’ 2027 class. He joins safety Jackson Tucker, EDGE Braylon Otis, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, wide receiver Wesley Winn, wide receiver Magnus Talma, and offensive lineman Hawken Anderson.

Every commit for Boston College's '27 class is rated as a three-star prospect.

The Eagles also have a commitment for the class of 2028 in three-star athlete Ramar Thomas out of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass. He is ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the state, according to 247Sports Composite as well as ranks No. 348 nationally and No. 24 in athletes.

Currently, Boston College’s class of 2027 ranks No. 32 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings with 116.09 points.

2027 Boston College Commits:

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)

2028 Boston College Commits

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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