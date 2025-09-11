Boston College Men's Soccer Sets Program Record With 14-0 Defeat of Dean: The Rundown
The Boston College men’s soccer team (3-3) did not hold back in its domination of Dean College on Wednesday, capturing a 14-0 win—a program record.
Senior Johannes Hanken Tjostheim from Aalesund, Norway, led the way in scoring with a hat trick, followed by Bryan Toro with two goals. Ask Ekeland and Ziad Abdul-Malak each notched a goal and two assists, while Russell Brown, Patrick Reddy, and Mitchell Shevchenko each registered a goal and an assist.
Henry Wassarman scored his first collegiate goal to make it 2-0 in the game just 21 minutes into the first half.
Senior goalie Patrick Donovan made his first start in net for the Eagles, and Leo Seidel replaced him in the late stages of the match to complete the combined shutout.
Before Hanken Tjosthei on Wednesday, no BC men’s soccer player had scored a hat trick since Stefan Sigurdarson posted one against Endicott on Oct. 24, 2022.
Also before Wednesday, the Eagles had not scored eight or more goals in a game since Sept. 10, 1980. BC’s 14 goals against Dean are the most scored by a team in Division I college soccer this season.
So far this season, BC has only played one conference game, falling to California, 2-0, at Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field on Sept. 7. The program currently holds a 3-2 home record and is 0-1 on the road.
The Eagles return to Atlantic Coast Conference play at No. 14 Virginia Tech on Sunday. The game will start at 6 p.m. EST and is going to be aired live on ESPN’s ACC Network channel.
Welcome to the Rundown for September 11, 2025.
Thursday's Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11.
Wednesday's Results:
Men's Soccer: Boston College 14, Dean 0.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
22 days.
Did You Notice?
- 2026 Boston College football commit Dean Ruksnaitis (offensive lineman, 6-foot-3, 280) was named a captain for Williston Northampton School for the 2025 season.
- Former Boston College men's basketball coach Steve Donahue was named the head coach of the Saint Joseph's Hawks men's basketball program Wednesday. Donahue coached on the Heights from 2010 to 2014. In that span, the Eagles defeated No. 1 Syracuse, 62-59, in overtime on the road at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 19, 2014.
- See more about what Boston College football running back Turbo Richard said ahead of the Eagles' road trip to Stanford, Calif., this weekend to face the Cardinal on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"They didn't know his name. They didn't know where he came from. But they knew their lives had been saved by the man in the red bandana.”
- Barrack Obama on Welles Crowther
