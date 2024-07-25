Boston College Lands Commitment From Class of 2026 Offensive Lineman Dean Ruksnaitis
Boston College picked up a commitment from class of 2026 offensive lineman Dean Ruksnaitis on Thursday afternoon.
The rising junior made the announcement via a social media post while on campus with multiple other commitments and prospects for the program’s recruiting barbecue event.
“First off, I would like to thank my family for making sacrifices to put me in this position and supporting me every step of the way,” wrote Ruksnaitis in his announcement post. “Next, I want to thank all my coaches especially Coach Beaton and Coach Martin for helping me through this process. Lastly, a huge thank you to Coach Tardif and Coach Johnson for helping me develop my game.”
Ruksnaitis has been a massive target For Boston College’s coaching staff during his recruiting process. Since he received his offer from the program on Jan. 26, he has taken multiple visits to The Heights including to watch a practice in March as well as for the Eagles spring game and also shared handwritten notes sent to him from each coach and had been invited to camps prior to his offer.
Ruksnaitis is a product of The Williiston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass., which competes in the NEPSAC Class A League. He chose the Eagles over UMass, Rhode Island, Akron, and Old Dominion.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman is the third commitment for the Eagles class of 2026, joining three-star offensive tackle Marcelino Antunes Jr. (Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, Mass.), and three-star quarterback Corin Berry (Charter Oak in Covina, Calif).
With the addition of Ruksnaitis, Boston College ranks No. 37 overall and No. 6 in the ACC In the class of. 2026 recruiting rankings.