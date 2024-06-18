Boston College Names Dara Torres as Next Head Coach of Swimming & Diving Team
The Boston College Swimming & Diving team has named Dara Torres as its next head coach.
The University of Florida alumnus is well decorated as she has competed in five Olympics in 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, and 2008 and won 12 medals during that span, four gold, four silver, and four bronze.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dara Torres as our new head swimming & diving coach," said Boston College athletic director Blake James in the official press release. "From the moment we met with Dara, it was evident that she was exactly the fit we were looking for to begin a fresh, new chapter of Boston College swimming & diving. Her record as a world-class competitor is historic and her ability to clearly articulate her vision as a coach and leader will allow our student-athletes to develop and excel in and out of the pool."
Torres joins a swimming and diving program that has not competed since 2022 due to hazing incidents and recruiting violations that caused the school to suspend all activities for the entirety of the 2023-24 school year. The Eagles let go of four total coaches in Jan., including former head coach Joe Brinkman.
"This is a full-circle moment for me," said Torres. "I've learned from great coaches at every point in my career. This opportunity to share what I've learned, in and out of the pool, and pass along technique, confidence, and support as part of the Boston College Athletics Department is a dream. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together."