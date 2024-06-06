Boston College Partners with Multimedia Rights Company; The Rundown: June 6, 2024
Boston College Athletics announced a partnership with Van Wagner, a leading collegiate athletics marketing agency on Wednesday. Van Wagner will become the Eagles' new, exclusive multimedia rights holder and oversee the corporate sponsorship program starting in June for the 2024-25 academic year.
Van Wagner, recognized as the fastest, organically grown collegiate multimedia rights company in the industry, represents more than 50 colleges, universities, and conferences nationally. Drawing upon its extensive experience in collegiate sports, Van Wagner has a proven track record of delivering tangible results with a partnership model designed to optimize the value of multimedia rights and increase fan engagement on campuses. The agency will build new opportunities for Boston College Athletics and for corporate sponsors and media partners, while also expanding upon existing collaborations.
In addition to making strategic investments aimed at enhancing the overall experience for Eagles' fans, Van Wagner will collaborate closely with College leadership on naming rights initiatives and work side-by-side to provide guidance to student-athletes in navigating NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities within the parameters of NCAA regulations.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
88 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star 2025 offensive tackle Bryan Auguste, 2027 running back Kory Brown and three-star 2026 quarterbacks Jayvon Gilmore, D.J. Bordeaux and Brady Palmer received offers to play for BC football.
- Men's basketball is scheduled to face VCU in Veterans Classic on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
