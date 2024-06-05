Boston College Men's Basketball Scheduled to Face VCU in Veterans Classic
Boston College announced on Wednesday morning that it has scheduled a matchup with VCU in the 11th edition of the Veterans Classic men's basketball doubleheader on Friday, Nov. 8 at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
The Eagles and Rams will face off at 6 p.m ET., followed by host Navy facing Harvard at 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network will televise both games.
The full 2024-25 schedule for Boston College is yet to be released, but based on last season's starting point of Nov. 6 against Fairfield, this would be one of the Eagles's first games of next season.
Each of the visiting teams will learn about the ins and outs of the U.S. Naval Academy through guided tours followed by lunch with the Brigade of Midshipmen on the day before the games. Veterans from all service branches are honored throughout the doubleheader.
"The Veterans Classic is one of the most respected events in college basketball and we are excited to participate," head coach Earl Grant said in a press release. "Not only will we face a high-caliber opponent in VCU, but our program will have the honor of spending a day with the Midshipmen, learning first-hand about the great history and traditions of the United States Naval Academy. To play at the Naval Academy during Veterans Day weekend will make for a special road trip and experience for our players."
"We're thrilled to be part of this year's Veterans Classic," VCU head coach Ryan Odom said in the release. "I had the opportunity to participate in this event a couple of years ago, and I can't say enough good things about the experience, especially the opportunity for our players to tour the Naval Academy. We have the utmost respect for Coach Grant and the Boston College program, and it will no doubt be a great test for our team."
BC logged a 20-16 record last season, which ended with a loss to UNLV in the second round of the NIT Tournament. VCU finished with a 24-14 record that culminated with a loss in the quarterfinal round of the NIT Tournament.
"We are excited to once again welcome a talented field in Boston College, Harvard and VCU to the Veterans Classic," Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said in the release. "Three great basketball programs from strong academic institutions will make this another great showcase for the Naval Academy on the CBS Sports Network as we continue to pay tribute to our nation's veterans."